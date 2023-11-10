Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health & Fitness

American Diabetes Month 

Eating your favorite comfort food on Thanksgiving may not harm your long-term health, but living with diabetes can put you at risk.

Published

American Diabetes Month

Eating your favorite comfort food on Thanksgiving may not harm your long-term health, but living with diabetes can put you at risk. During the holiday season, it can be challenging to keep your blood sugar stable and balance starchy or sweet foods with a healthy diet.

Parkland Registered Dietitian Sharon Cox said that Thanksgiving meals for those with diabetes can still be delicious but require some extra planning. “You don’t have to deprive yourself, but you do need to be aware of your carbs and watch your blood sugar.”

Cox recommends several mindful eating choices before, during and after your meal. Before a holiday meal, snack on raw vegetables and hummus instead of high-fat, high-calorie appetizers. While loading your dinner plate, be mindful of serving sizes and fill half the plate with green, leafy vegetables such as Brussels sprouts or broccoli, and choose white meat over dark meat to consume less fat. Most importantly, enjoy your meal with your friends and family!

If necessary, Parkland encourages you to schedule a visit with your diabetes care team before the holiday break to have your A1C and feet checked, discuss any concerns and refill medication and blood sugar testing supplies to stay prepared.

Diabetes is a common chronic condition in Dallas County, with individuals 65 and older experiencing higher diabetes prevalence compared to other ages. Visit www.parklanddiabetes.com for information on diabetes management and prevention. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Breast Cancer Breast Cancer

Health & Fitness

Black Patients More Likely to Die From Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

African American women with nonmetastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) have a significantly higher risk for breast cancer mortality versus White patients, according to a...

21 hours ago
All Black National Convention All Black National Convention

News

All Black National Convention advocates for Black wealth, education, family and health

ATLANTA—Black excellence was on full display at the 2023 All Black National Convention, hosted by Dr. Boyce Watkins, an author and businessman, and The...

21 hours ago
Parkland Parkland

Health & Fitness

Upcoming Parkland Health Events

Flu Drives Help #BootTheFlu this season by getting your flu shot! No appointment necessary and at no cost to you. Saturday, Nov. 11           ...

2 days ago
Mouth Mouth

Health & Fitness

5 Common Mouth Problems Found In People With Diabetes

Diabetes and oral health go hand and hand. Diabetes complications occur from damage to cells as a result of a persistent elevation of blood...

4 days ago
Advertisement