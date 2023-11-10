American Diabetes Month 

Eating your favorite comfort food on Thanksgiving may not harm your long-term health, but living with diabetes can put you at risk. During the holiday season, it can be challenging to keep your blood sugar stable and balance starchy or sweet foods with a healthy diet.

Parkland Registered Dietitian Sharon Cox said that Thanksgiving meals for those with diabetes can still be delicious but require some extra planning. “You don’t have to deprive yourself, but you do need to be aware of your carbs and watch your blood sugar.”

Cox recommends several mindful eating choices before, during and after your meal. Before a holiday meal, snack on raw vegetables and hummus instead of high-fat, high-calorie appetizers. While loading your dinner plate, be mindful of serving sizes and fill half the plate with green, leafy vegetables such as Brussels sprouts or broccoli, and choose white meat over dark meat to consume less fat. Most importantly, enjoy your meal with your friends and family!

If necessary, Parkland encourages you to schedule a visit with your diabetes care team before the holiday break to have your A1C and feet checked, discuss any concerns and refill medication and blood sugar testing supplies to stay prepared.

Diabetes is a common chronic condition in Dallas County, with individuals 65 and older experiencing higher diabetes prevalence compared to other ages. Visit www.parklanddiabetes.com for information on diabetes management and prevention.

