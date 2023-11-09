Connect with us

Beating the Winter Blues

As the Texas air gets chillier and the holiday season approaches, many people are filled with joy and anticipation. While this change brings excitement to many people, it can bring mental and emotional challenges for others. During the winter months, it is common for individuals to experience seasonal affective disorder (SAD), also known as seasonal depression.

Seasonal depression can begin in the late fall or early winter and can last until the spring. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), seasonal depression affects millions of American adults. SAD can cause symptoms like oversleeping, overeating, weight gain, and social withdrawal in addition to symptoms experienced with major depression.

Parkland experts suggest that people with SAD prepare for the seasonal change by engaging in self-care activities. These can include listening to music, pursuing hobbies, and spending time with friends or family to avoid feeling isolated. Most importantly, individuals should commit to continuing their day-to-day activities to help boost their mental health and regulate their mood. Treatment options like psychotherapy, antidepressant medications, and vitamin D are also available for those experiencing SAD.

Parkland’s behavioral health experts are continually researching ways to prevent, detect and treat SAD. If you are experiencing symptoms or have a history of SAD, it is important to discuss with your healthcare provider the best treatment option for you. Visit www.parklandhealth.org/behavioral-health for more information on behavioral health services offered at Parkland’s Community Oriented Primary Care health centers.

