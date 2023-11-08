Connect with us

Obits

Ronald “Ronnie” Ray Jones (MARCH 2, 1970 – OCTOBER 28, 2023)

Published

Ronald Ray Jones
Ronald Ronnie Ray Jones

Ronald Ray “Ronnie” Jones was born to Valerie Joyce Jones (preceded him in death) and James Hargrove on March 2, 1970.

He was raised by his grandparents, George Jones, Jr. and Billie Joyce Jones who preceded him in death.

He received his formal education in Dallas Independent School District; graduated from North Dallas High School in 1988.

He received his barber certification license from Larry’s Barber College and proceeded to do his second love, cutting hair for 20+ years.

Ronnie had so much love for his family and was extremely protective of them.

DJ(ing) was his first love, family was his initial audience, as well as the participants. He would practice so much that our mother became known as the “Hip Hop Grandmother.” Those times will be missed.

He received his spiritual guidance from an early age at Munger Avenue Baptist Church. Because of his love for people, he met no strangers. Our gifts are special gifts from our Father God. He received his assignment and knew what to do.

Ronnie gained his wings October 28, 2023 and ascended to his heavenly home.

Ronnie leaves to cherish his memory: his joy, love of his life, his world, his best friend, his son, Tyron D. Jones; sister, Rachel Jones (David); niece, Valerie A. Jones; aunts, Reginia Jones-Scott (Alton), Paula Renee Jones, Christal Yvette Jones; three cousins, Quindrea Boyd, Larry Boyd (Kimberly), Jeremy Jones (Andrea) and a host of relatives and friends that he loved dearly.

We will spin once again.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.singinghillsfuneralhome.com for the Jones family.

Texas Metro News

