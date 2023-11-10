Superb Woman: Aliyah Green

Aliyah Green

Aliyah Green is a Philanthropic Advisor and is experienced in Management of Non-Profits. A graduate of Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree, Aliyah is the Donor Relations Administrator and former Volunteer Coordinator at St. Philip’s School and Community Center; and previously worked as Director of Membership Services for YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. She has gained a reputation for being efficient, professional and well-prepared.