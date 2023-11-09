Connect with us

News

Children & Family Institute Honors Cynthia Izaguirre, Celebrates 30 Years, at Gala November 30

Published

Children & Family Institute staff (1)
Children & Family Institute staff celebrate 30 years of service.
Photo: Children & Family Institute

By Leah Frazier
The 30-Year Anniversary Celebration Gala for the Children & Family Institute (CFI), will take place on November 30, at the Hurst Conference Center. The evening promises to be an unforgettable experience, featuring a VIP reception with entertainment and a silent auction, followed by a delightful dinner at 7 pm.

Dr. Froswa Booker-Drew will serve as the Honorary Chair for this event. Cynthia Izaguirre, anchor at WFAA in Dallas, TX, specializing in television news and weekly Wednesday’s Child reports, is being honored for her commitment to helping foster children find forever homes.

For three decades, the Children & Family Institute (CFI) has been dedicated to building, strengthening, and restoring families by providing loving, secure, and permanent homes for children in need. What began as a courageous leap of faith by its founder, Rose Nesbitt Jones, driven by a passion for the well-being of children and families, has grown into an organization that has positively impacted thousands of families both nationally and internationally.

Dr. Froswa Booker-Drew
Dr. Froswa Booker-Drew of Soulstice Consultancy is the Honorary Chair for the 30-year CFI Anniversary Gala on November 3
Photo: Children & Family Institute.
Cynthia Izaguirre
WFAA Channel 8’s Cynthia Izaguirre will be a special honoree at the Children & Family Institute Gala on November 30.
Photo: Children & Family Institute

This gala aims not only to celebrate the remarkable achievements of CFI but also to pave the way for an even brighter future. In line with its mission, it aspires to inspire the local community, raise essential funds for its agency’s programs, and establish The Rose Nesbitt Jones Educational Scholarship Fund. This fund will empower and support deserving youths who have been placed through the CFI agency to pursue their dreams of higher education.

For further inquiries or to express your interest in sponsorship, please contact Dr. Brendalyn Jackson, the Committee Chair and Event Coordinator, at drbjacksoncfi@gmail.com. To get your tickets to the gala, visit cfiservices.org/gala.

Written By

