MY TRUTH: Dear…

Need help to understand the significance of voting:

This is actually a remix but I needed to look back in order to help us move forward.

During an education and mobilization forum, sponsored by the Dallas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., it was pointed out that when there is a huge voter turnout at the polls, Democratic candidates have a better chance of securing victories.

But everyone is not going to vote Democratic. And everyone can’t vote.

Which brings me to my truth!

Just because you don’t have a voter registration card does not mean you can’t work campaigns, polls, or voter education programs;

Just because you may have a criminal record, does not mean you can’t participate by encouraging others to vote and donating to campaigns;

AND,

Just because you aren’t on the ballot or you don’t have an opponent, you definitely don’t get a pass!

Every darned election, you should be out working like your life depends on it because we’ve seen what happens when there’s low voter turnout.

When it’s a presidential election the turnout is so much higher than during midterm elections.

Voters fail to realize that those they vote in during the presidential election need reinforcements that come during the midterm election.

Also, if you stay home during the midterm election, you could be setting the stage for a very disappointing presidential election next time around.

Voters are fickle.

And while many voters take their responsibility seriously and focus on ensuring that they are aware of the issues and the stances of the candidates or propositions; there are so many who are not prepared.

I salute the organizations and foot soldiers helping educate potential voters.

Don’t let anything deter you. Having people serving who will do the right thing can make the difference in a meal on your table, you having a table, or you having a place to set the table!

Go to the polls. Vote early. If you have to vote absentee, pay attention to the deadlines and get your document in.

When you are voting, read every single page —those last pages of the ballot are just as important as the first one, just ask President Joe Biden who first served on a City Council.

Not voting the entire ballot could cause you to pass over some solid candidates!

Texas has already been cited as having some of the most oppressive and disenfranchising voter laws in the country.

If you aren’t going to vote, Texas doesn’t need to worry about keeping those legislators responsible for that distinction in office— they have all the help they need, YOU!

You will be reading a lot about voting on these pages. Please know that this is news you need, even if you are unaware!