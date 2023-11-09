Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health & Fitness

Boot the Flu with Parkland!

Published

man gets vaccine
man gets vaccine

It’s close to peak flu season, and Parkland Health wants to help you keep your family healthy. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the single best way to reduce the risk of seasonal flu and its serious complications is to get vaccinated each year as early as possible. With Parkland, it is not too late to get your flu shot.

“People often think getting the flu shot early means they won’t be protected all season long, but that is not the case,” explains Cesar Termulo, MD, pediatrician at Parkland’s Hatcher Station Health Center. “The flu season lasts until spring, with the peak activity typically occurring in mid-winter: December, January, February or even into March.”

Parkland physicians advise you to get your flu shot now before the flu cases go up. Patients of all ages can visit Parkland’s Community Oriented Primary Care health centers (COPCs) for a flu shot at no cost, with no appointment necessary. Patients can avoid a wait during Walk-in Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m.

Parkland is also hosting flu drives in Dallas County, including COVID-19 vaccinations at no cost. Help boot the flu and protect yourself by getting vaccinated. Find a location near you to receive a flu shot and COVID-19 vaccination at www.parklandhealth.org/flu.

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Beating the Winter Blues Beating the Winter Blues

Health & Fitness

Beating the Winter Blues

As the Texas air gets chillier and the holiday season approaches, many people are filled with joy and anticipation. While this change brings excitement...

23 hours ago
Parkland Parkland

Health & Fitness

Upcoming Parkland Health Events

Flu Drives Help #BootTheFlu this season by getting your flu shot! No appointment necessary and at no cost to you. Saturday, Nov. 11           ...

1 day ago
vaccine events vaccine events

COVID-19 News

District 6 hosts free COVID-19 and FLU vaccine events

DALLAS – Council Member Omar Narvaez, in partnership with the Dallas County Health and Human Services, is hosting pop-up Vaccination events in District 6. These...

2 days ago
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Health & Fitness

CDC recommends first vaccine to protect infants from RSV

By Jen Christensen The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is recommending a new vaccine to help protect babies against...

September 30, 2023
Advertisement