Boot the Flu with Parkland!

man gets vaccine

It’s close to peak flu season, and Parkland Health wants to help you keep your family healthy. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the single best way to reduce the risk of seasonal flu and its serious complications is to get vaccinated each year as early as possible. With Parkland, it is not too late to get your flu shot.

“People often think getting the flu shot early means they won’t be protected all season long, but that is not the case,” explains Cesar Termulo, MD, pediatrician at Parkland’s Hatcher Station Health Center. “The flu season lasts until spring, with the peak activity typically occurring in mid-winter: December, January, February or even into March.”

Parkland physicians advise you to get your flu shot now before the flu cases go up. Patients of all ages can visit Parkland’s Community Oriented Primary Care health centers (COPCs) for a flu shot at no cost, with no appointment necessary. Patients can avoid a wait during Walk-in Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m.

Parkland is also hosting flu drives in Dallas County, including COVID-19 vaccinations at no cost. Help boot the flu and protect yourself by getting vaccinated. Find a location near you to receive a flu shot and COVID-19 vaccination at www.parklandhealth.org/flu.

