Senator West lauds passage of Prop. 2

Law encourages cities, counties to opt-in on property tax relief for childcare centers

Published

DALLAS—Following Tuesday’s widely, successful Texas Constitutional Amendment Election, State Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) thanked voters for passing Proposition 2, which if approved by local governing bodies, will allow counties and municipalities to provide property tax exemptions for childcare centers.

“I am excited to see Proposition 2 pass and will be working with counties and cities across the state to implement this measure that can bring lasting property tax relief to the childcare industry in Texas. I want to thank every voter who said, ‘yes’ to this amendment yesterday,” said Senator West.

Proposition 2 was the result of Senate Joint Resolution 64 and Senate Bill 1145 by Senator West, which passed during the 88th Regular Session of the Texas Legislature. Under the provisions of the bill and amendment, counties and cities may pass ordinances that offer up to 100 percent property tax abatements for properties used for childcare centers.

The enacting legislation for Proposition 2 also makes property owners who rent space to childcare providers eligible for tax relief. However, protections exist in SB1145 that prohibit a landlord from circumventing a tenant’s tax break by increasing rent. Property owners are also required to pass the approved tax breaks on to childcare provider tenants.

“Today, I’m calling on the Texas Municipal League and the Texas Association of Counties to help educate counties and cities about this key measure designed to help alleviate the serious childcare shortage our state is facing,” Senator West continued.

Senator West also plans to work with the Texas Licensed Child Care Association and other advocates to help spread the word about Proposition 2.

“I also want to thank the team from Children At Risk for their help in getting Proposition 2 to the voters and passed by the voters. Children At Risk was by my side every step of the way with this legislation – from the moment it was just an idea – until the moment it was approved by voters. I truly appreciate their support,” Senator West said.

For more information, please contact Vince Leibowitz at 512-463-0123 or Kelvin Bass at 214-467-0123.

