Black Business: Speaking by Faith The Coach

Meet Dr. Faith, Chief Life Strategist, and Spiritual Coach. She helps professional women overcome self-doubt, limiting beliefs, and road-blocking fears by giving them the necessary guidance, resources, and support so that they can live a life of boldness with encouragement, and freedom. This is accomplished through an 8-week Elevation NOW Life Transformation Program designed to help women go to the next level in every area of their lives. The Coach is waiting visit the website.

https://www.speakingbyfaith.com/ Phone: 469-490-1157 Email: dr@speakingbyfaiththecoach.com