Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Speaking by Faith The Coach

Published

Meet Dr. Faith, Chief Life Strategist, and Spiritual Coach. She helps professional women overcome self-doubt, limiting beliefs, and road-blocking fears by giving them the necessary guidance, resources, and support so that they can live a life of boldness with encouragement, and freedom. This is accomplished through an 8-week Elevation NOW Life Transformation Program designed to help women go to the next level in every area of their lives. The Coach is waiting visit the website.

https://www.speakingbyfaith.com/ Phone: 469-490-1157 Email: dr@speakingbyfaiththecoach.com

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Shelett's Home Staging and Organizing Shelett's Home Staging and Organizing

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Shelett’s Home Staging and Organizing

Meet Monica Graves owner of Shelett’s Home Staging and More. They are here to assist you in the selling and re-decorating of your home,...

5 hours ago
Business In Pearls Public Relations Agency Business In Pearls Public Relations Agency

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Business In Pearls Public Relations Agency

Business In Pearls Public Relations Agency CEO/Founder Colette Martin’s mission is to provide individuals in business, more visibility, and enhance Brand Credibility and authenticity,...

2 days ago
The Perfect Cover Up The Perfect Cover Up

Spotlight Story

Black Business: The Perfect Cover Up

Meet Erica Tyson, creator of The Perfect Cover Up she’s a wife, mother, and avid traveler. The idea for The Perfect Cover Up stemmed...

3 days ago
The Boss Network The Boss Network

Spotlight Story

Black Business: The Boss Network

BOSS™ stands for “Bringing Out Successful Sisters,” and Their mission is to promote and encourage the small business spirit and career development of women...

4 days ago
Advertisement