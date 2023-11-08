Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lifestyle

Walmart Is Offering Doula Benefits For Its Workers Around The Country

EMPLOYEES OF WALMART CAN NOW GET DOULA SERVICES COVERED IN THEIR BENEFITS PACKAGE IF THEY CHOOSE TO USE ONE DURING THEIR PREGNANCY.

Published

A PREGNANT AFRICAN-AMERICAN WOMAN
A PREGNANT AFRICAN-AMERICAN WOMAN WITH HER DOULA OR BIRTH SUPPORT COACH. THE EXPECTANT MOTHER, WHO HAD PINK HAIR AND IS WEARING A PINK SHIRT, IS SITTING OUTDOORS ON A PATIO SOFA SMILING. THE DOULA, A MIXED RACE WOMAN, IS KNEELING IN FRONT OF HER, TOUCHING HER ROUND ABDOMEN. BOTH WOMEN ARE IN THEIR 30S.

BY JASMINE BROWLEY

Employees of Walmart can now get doula services covered in their benefits package if they choose to use one during their pregnancy. Under a new policy, they will be reimbursed up to $1,000. 

“This benefit covers up to $1,000 for doula services during pregnancy and is part of a suite of benefits offered through our Life with Baby program, which is available to associates on a Walmart medical plan,” a 2022 news release states. “Life with Baby provides access at no cost to resources like one-on-one coaching from a nurse, tools to track daily progress, helpful articles from leading experts, special baby gifts and more. The goal is to help make the process of welcoming a new child easier, safer and less stressful.”

The benefits package offering initially launched last summer in Georgia and as of lately, was expanded to include Walmart associates in Louisiana, Indiana and Illinois. The company also wrapped in fertility treatments through Kindbody, a family-planning benefits provider.

As Walmart points out, utilizing the care of doulas, particularly for Black mothers, can lead to better birthing outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“According to the National Black Doulas Association (NBDA), having a doula as a part of a birthing team decreases C-sections by 50%, shortens the time of labor by 25% and decreases the need for other medical interventions by well over 50%,” a news release states. Tracie Collins, NBDA CEO and founder of the organization said, “Doulas provide physical, emotional and informational support to the birthing family. They serve as liaisons between medical professionals and the family, which helps to ultimately cultivate healthy birth outcomes.”

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Woman Woman

Health & Fitness

Is Endometrial Ablation The Right Fit For You?

If you have a heavy menstrual flow, your doctor might recommend different treatments to help you. One option is endometrial ablation. While it can...

October 22, 2023
Jihad Hassan Jihad Hassan

Featured

After the passing of his wife Jihad Hassan overcomes pain

By Damon L. HillTexas Metro News The Blessing of Having Heaven at Home, Overcoming Loss, and The Words That Could Save YOUR Marriage ©...

June 16, 2021
Advertisement