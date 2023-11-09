Superb Woman: DeLisa Rodney

DeLisa Rodney

DeLisa Rodney is a life strategist, certified coach and speaker, change agent and performance improvement. The CEO of DeLisa Rodney and Associates LLC and Independent Travel Advisor for Rodney Retreats. A graduate of Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College at Baton Rouge with a BS Degree in Accounting, she spent almost 20 years at State Farm; almost five years at National African American Women’s Leadership Institute and she has enjoyed stints at Prudential Financial, the IRS and Allstate. A servant leader, DeLisa is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, a born leader and a team player who describes herself as a life-long learner.