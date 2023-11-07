5 Common Mouth Problems Found In People With Diabetes

Diabetes and oral health go hand and hand. Diabetes complications occur from damage to cells as a result of a persistent elevation of blood glucose – also known as blood sugar. Keeping your blood glucose close to normal can prevent or delay diabetes-related complications, including challenges with your oral health.

There are two kinds of complications: those that occur in the short term, known as acute complications, and those that occur in the long term known as chronic complications.

Gum and tooth problems are examples of long-term complications. Individuals with diabetes are more likely to suffer from a disease of their gums.

High glucose levels can cause more germs to grow. An overgrowth of germs will cause your gums to become red, sore, and bleed easily. People with diabetes who are over the age of 45 and smoke are more likely to have bad gum disease.

Here are 5 of the most common mouth problems people with diabetes experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Gingivitis

Unhealthy or inflamed gums. Symptoms include red, swollen, and bleeding gums. Treatment for gingivitis includes daily brushing, flossing, and regular cleanings at the dentist.

2. Periodontitis

Gum disease can change from mild to severe. Periodontal disease can damage the gum and bone that hold your teeth in place and may lead to painful chewing problems.

Some people with serious gum disease lose their teeth. Periodontal disease may also make it hard to control your blood glucose. Treatment includes deep cleaning by a dental professional, medicine that your dentist prescribes, and in severe cases gum surgery.

3. Candidiasis

Also called thrush, Candidiasis is the growth of a naturally occurring fungus that the body is unable to control. You may experience sore, white—or sometimes red—patches on your gums, tongue, cheeks, or the roof of your mouth, or patches that have turned into open sores.

Treatment will require medicine that your doctor or dentist prescribes to kill the fungus. Cleaning dentures, removing dentures for part of the day or night, and soaking them in medicine that your doctor or dentist prescribes is also suggested.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Xerostomia

Also called dry mouth, Xerostomia causes a lack of saliva in your mouth, which raises your risk for tooth decay and gum disease. Symptoms include a dry feeling in your mouth, rough tongue, pain in the mouth, cracked lips, mouth sores or infection, and problems chewing, eating, swallowing, or talking. Medication may be prescribed by your doctor or dentist to keep your mouth wet.

Treatment also includes rinsing with a fluoride mouth rinse to prevent cavities, using sugarless gum or mints to increase saliva flow, and taking frequent sips of water.

Tobacco, caffeine, and alcoholic beverages should be avoided. Raising the level of moisture in your home is also helpful. Also, avoid spicy or salty foods that may cause pain in a dry mouth.

5. Oral Burning

A burning sensation inside the mouth is caused by uncontrolled blood glucose levels. Symptoms include a burning feeling in the mouth, dry mouth and a bitter taste.

These symptoms may worsen throughout the day. Your doctor may change your diabetes medicine to lower your blood glucose levels. Once your blood glucose is under control, the oral burning will go away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Healthy Mouth Tips

The good news is that by controlling your blood glucose, brushing and flossing at least once every day, and visiting a dentist, you can keep your teeth and gums healthy. Also, remember to:

-Brush your teeth after every meal and every snack each day.

-See your dentist at least twice a year and be sure to tell the dentist you have diabetes.

-Call your dentist right away if you have problems with your teeth and gums.

-Tell your dentist if your dentures (false teeth) do not fit right, or if your gums are sore.

ADVERTISEMENT

-Quit smoking. Smoking makes gum disease worse.

Check your mouth regularly for any problems. If your gums bleed when you brush and floss or you notice dryness, soreness, white patches, or a bad taste in your mouth visit your dentist.

If you feel nervous about visiting the dentist, share your fears with the dentist and the staff. Then together you can explore how the dentist can adapt the treatment to your needs.

Don’t let your nerves stop you from going to the dentist. Waiting too long to take care of your mouth may make things worse.

Constance Brown-Riggs, MSEd, RD, CDE, CDN is a registered dietitian, certified diabetes educator, national speaker and author of The African American Guide to Living Well with Diabetes.. She is Dannon One Yogurt Every Day Nutrition Advisor.