Superb Woman: Dr. Tiffany Barnes

Dr. Tiffany Barnes is the Troop Engagement Coordinator at Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. She received her BS degree in Marketing and Entrepreneurship from Marquette University, a MBA in Sports and Entertainment Management from The University of Dallas and the Certificate in Paralegal Studies from Collin College. Then Tiffany received her Juris Doctorate degree from the University of North Texas Dallas College of Law where she was President of the Women in Law Students Association; Community Chair, Black Law Students Association Justice; and also served on the Judicial Board. Tiffany has also enjoyed stints at University of North Texas in Financial Aid and Customer Service and as Member Service Advocate for AllPlayers.com, Inc.
