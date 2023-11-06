Bethune-Cookman defense stifiles Mississippi Valley State to earn first SWAC win

BY HBCU SPORTS

Photo: Bethune-Cookman Athletics

Quarterback Tylik Bethea helped lead Bethune-Cookman past Mississippi Valley State 20-7 on Thursday night at Daytona Stadium.

With Bethune-Cookman first-year coach Raymond Woodie Jr. seeking his first SWAC win, the Wildcats jumped out to quick lead.

After Mississippi Valley State (1-8, 1-5 SWAC) was denied on a fourth down conversion attempt on its opening drive, the Wildcats took just two plays to capitalize with a 41-yard touchdown strike from Bethea to Tink Boyd to put the Wildcats up 7-0.

Defensive back Omari Hill-Robinson stepped in front of a Ty’Jarian Williams pass at the Delta Devils’ 47-yard line to put B-CU in position to score again. Boyd then hauled in a Bethea strike in the back of the end zone for a touchdown to add to the Wildcats’ lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lead became 17-0 following a nine-play drive that spanned 77 yards, culminating with a 20-yard field goal with 3:36 remaining in the opening half.

It didn’t take MVSU long to answer to begin the second half.

A 9-play, 60-yard drive saw the Delta Devils open the second half with a touchdown. A host of DePhabian Fant to put the Delta Devils deep into Bethune-Cookman territory led to a Jared Wilson 1-yard TD plunge.

Another B-CU interception, this time by Darnell Deas, and returned 49 yards down to the MVSU 11-yard line set the Wildcats up with another scoring opportunity. Four plays later, The Wildcats converted another field goal to extend the advantage to 20-7.

The Delta Devils were led by Jared Wilson’s 55 rushing yards and 174 passing yards from backup quarterback Jaydyn Sisk. Jaxson Davis hauled in five receptions for 92 yards to lead all MVSU receivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

BCU was sparked by the play of Bethea with 136 yards on 12 of 18 passing and a touchdown. Jimmie Robinson III added 61 yards on 19 carries. Boyd finished with four catches for 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The defense was sparked by the play of Dearis Thomas, with 11 tackles. Ja’Bari Jaudon, Iverson Clement, Stephen Sparrow, and Conroy Cunningham each delivered seven tackles apiece.

Courtesy: Bethune Cookman Athletics