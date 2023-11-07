Black Business: The Perfect Cover Up

Connect with us

Meet Erica Tyson, creator of The Perfect Cover Up she’s a wife, mother, and avid traveler. The idea for The Perfect Cover Up stemmed from her family’s love of traveling while maintaining peace of mind about the cleanliness of the bedding that touched their skin. The Perfect Cover Up is a disposable bedding that provides a level of comfort and affordability to the traveler. Many of her customers have left reviews on the website check it out and shop for your perfect cover up.www.theperfectcoverup.net

Email: theperfectcoverup@gmail.com

Advertisement