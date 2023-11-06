NAACP Presents Ten-Point Voter Action Plan for a Safer Oakland

By Oakland Post

Cynthia Adams, the President of the Oakland Branch of the NAACP.

Cynthia Adams, the President of the Oakland Branch of the NAACP, released her organization’s Ten Point plan for a safer Oakland. She called on voters to fight crime through voting and active monitoring of public safety and local governmental decision-makers.

Accordingly, the NAACP presented the following ten strategic goals for a safer Oakland:

Increase the Oakland Police Force to a minimum of 1,000 officers and hire a Chief of Police. Enact mentoring and job training programs. Jobs for youth provide alternatives to a criminal lifestyle Fully staff and improve the 911 system. Enforce Oakland’s Criminal laws in a constitutional manner Install security cameras and license plate readers to monitor and protect businesses and neighborhoods Re-institute community policing. Emphasize foot patrols. Support Neighborhood watch programs. Secure ongoing support from CHP for patrolling Oakland’s highways Secure support from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office to assist the Oakland Police Department. Utilize civilian staffing, where appropriate, so sworn officers can focus on city safety matters. Institute a city-wide campaign to encourage neighbors to devise methods for reporting crimes and suspicious behaviors.

While we recognize that the above-suggested goals will not cure all of Oakland’s problems, we do, however, believe they provide objective, measurable steps that, if implemented, will substantially enhance our public safety. Therefore, we call upon the Mayor, City Council, and the voters of Oakland to not only embrace these suggested goals but to formulate other measures that will advance our public safety.

Cynthia Adams, President of the Oakland Branch NAACP (510) 279-3300.

ADVERTISEMENT