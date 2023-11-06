Connect with us

90-Year-Old USPS Worker Not Retiring After Nearly 70 Years Of Service

Published

By Jovonne Ledet

Photo: Getty Images

A 90-year-old army vet has been working for the United States Postal Service for nearly 70 years.

Since December 31, 1955, Leroy Brown, who served in the U.S. Army for two years, has been working at the Los Angeles International Service Center. an international mail processing facility for the USPS, NBC Los Angeles reports.

“I’m satisfied,” Brown said. “The Postal Service gave me a job to take care of my family.”

The 90-year-old said he doesn’t plan on leaving his job anytime soon because he doesn’t want to become a “couch potato.”

“[The job] keeps me busy and active, and I’m around people.”

Natashi Garvins, a communications specialist with the USPS, said Brown’s work ethic doesn’t go unnoticed.

“[The manager] is very protective of him,” Garvins said. “She brings him a Snickers bar every day because he like Snickers. And she makes sure they have one-on-one time every day before she gets her day started.”

Brown offered a piece of advice for workers of this generation who are more likely to move from job to job.

“Do the best at your ability. It’s not that hard coming to work!”

In this article:
Written By

