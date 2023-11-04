Robert Brown, Jr. (September 11, 1964 ~ October 19, 2023)

Robert Brown

Robert Lee Brown Jr. was born on September11, 1964 to Robert Lee Brown Sr. and Florenza Wiggins Brown in Nashville, TN. His father passed away when he was 5, at which time he was raised by his aunt.

Robert was baptized at Greenville Ave. Church of Christ roughly 17 years ago. He graduated from Overton High School in Nashville, TN. Before relocating to Texas in 2006 to marry Vanessa, his high school sweetheart,

Robert worked for 17 years at Cintas as a delivery driver. For the next 14 years, Robert drove big rigs for various trucking companies. He took great pride in every job he worked on, making many friends and associates.

He never met a stranger, being gifted with the ability to make a connection with almost anyone. Robert was an avid lover of old school music.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He leaves to cherish his memory his children: Tara Brown, Keneatha Woods, Justin (Myel) Benson, and Kameron (Hailey) Woods, and brother Michael Brown. Also, with a host of family and friends. Robert never met a stranger.

He will be remembered by family and friends for his entertaining spirit.