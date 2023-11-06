Black Business: The Boss Network

BOSS™ stands for “Bringing Out Successful Sisters,” and Their mission is to promote and encourage the small business spirit and career development of women of color. The BOSS Network is an online community of professional and entrepreneurial women who support each other through digital content, programs, and event-based networking created by Dr. Cameka Smith, Founder. The BOSS Network is changing the way enterprising women are viewed among the masses and becoming a resource for companies seeking female minority influencers as their target market. Visit the website to learn more and sign up for the free newsletter.
