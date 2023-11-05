Letters to the editor

A crime scene in Philadelphia. — Associated Press file photo

Violence is getting out of hand in Philadelphia

Philadelphia gun violence has gotten so out of hand where now our SEPTA Transportation Authorities are being victims of gun violence. The murder of 48-year-old SEPTA bus driver Bernard Gribbin in Germantown is disgraceful.

The City of Philadelphia Mayor’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, Council, state representatives, senators and congressional representatives have to do a better job of getting the guns out of the hands of people who are willing to do something ruthless.

Just clearing the guns off the streets period is what they need to do. Gun violence just keeps going nonstop for some reason in our beloved city and the political system with the addition of our judicial system has the power to do so.

The Philadelphia Police Department also has to up their security patrols throughout our city. More police officers patrolling 24/7 and more police car details need to be in effect. This will curb the crime and violence everywhere a substantial amount if taken seriously.

Alim Howell

Philadelphia

Supervised injection sites right; City Council cowers

It is alarming to find that Philadelphia City Council and the Philadelphia Tribune want to ban supervised injection sites. The only question to ask is if safe injection sites work. For example, Vancouver’s site has supervised over 3.6 million injections, responded to over 6,000 overdoses, and averted more than 50 deaths without increasing drug usage. In fact, clients were more likely to start drug treatment programs than people who did not use the facility.

The evidence is clear — supervised injection sites save lives and start the process of breaking drug addiction. Banning them just says that broad daylight shooting-up in Kensington is the status quo and that no one at your editorial staff or in city government wants that to change.

Taking options off the table that haven’t been used yet is unempathetic and hateful. This ban does nothing to help anyone suffering from drug addiction. Furthermore, only one district should have supervised injection sites. Unfortunately, the cowardly councilperson in Kensington doesn’t want to do anything to help.

A quick drive or YouTube search for Kensington zombies will alert you to the fact that there is a crisis that requires real solutions, not NIMBYism. The time for politics as usual is long over. Supervised injection sites are worth trying in Kensington.

Jayson Massey

Philadelphia

A scalpel is better than a sledgehammer

In response to unprovoked attacks on its people, the Israelis are justified to go after those responsible. Terrorists like Hamas must be brought to justice and eradicated from the face of the earth.

When doing so, however, the Israelis must be careful to not wreak havoc on or displace innocent families. Reportedly, the Israeli airstrikes have killed over 2,300 people, wounded over 9,000, and displaced 1 million people.

With 169,000 active soldiers and the call-up of 360,000 reservists, the Israelis can readily destroy Hamas by using precision ground warfare instead of widespread air attacks that also kills the innocent.

If not, countries of the world will construe the Israeli tactics as one of revenge rather than an intent to invoke justice. Killing and displacement of innocent civilians will only portray the Israelis in the same light as the terrorists and continue to fester the hate that now exists between Israel and its neighbors.

Matt Drozd

Pittsburgh