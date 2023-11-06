Superb Woman: Kellee Murrell

Kellee Murrell

Kellee Murrell is the principal at St. Philip’s School and Community Center. People describe her as passionate, experienced, and committed. Kellee, hails from Bronx, NY and attended Clark Atlanta University, Dallas Theological Seminary and Southern Methodist University. Looking for positive motivation, caring instruction and direction, Principal Kellee is ready with more than two decades of experience as a teacher and administrator. Believing that education is a child’s greatest weapon, her legacy will be the impact she has had on so many students because she is focused on academic excellence and providing a positive environment for learning.