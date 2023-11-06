Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Kellee Murrell

Published

Kellee Murrell
Kellee Murrell

Kellee Murrell is the principal at St. Philip’s School and Community Center. People describe her as passionate, experienced, and committed. Kellee, hails from Bronx, NY and attended Clark Atlanta University, Dallas Theological Seminary and Southern Methodist University. Looking for positive motivation, caring instruction and direction, Principal Kellee is ready with more than two decades of experience as a teacher and administrator. Believing that education is a child’s greatest weapon, her legacy will be the impact she has had on so many students because she is focused on academic excellence and providing a positive environment for learning.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Andrea Filer Andrea Filer

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Andrea Filer

Andrea Filer is a program manager at BCL of Texas, a licensed LOA at Gold Financial Services and executive director with Stream Services. A...

2 days ago
Tunita Bailey Tunita Bailey

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Tunita Bailey

Tunita (Ms. B The Money Lady) Bailey is a Real Estate Financing and Construction Services Professional. She is the President and CEO of Corporate...

3 days ago
Madisen Reid Bieder Madisen Reid Bieder

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Madisen Reid Bieder

Let’s start with HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

4 days ago
Kerone Maxineau Kerone Maxineau

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Kerone Maxineau

Kerone Maxineau is a customer success manager who has worked in the medical industry for almost 20 years. She has worked as an occupational...

5 days ago
Advertisement