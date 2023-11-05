Connect with us

Ex-Memphis Officer Pleads Guilty In Tyre Nichols Death

Published

Photo: Getty Images

By Jovonne Ledet

A former Memphis police officer has struck a plea deal in the fatal beating of Tyre NicholsWREG reports.

On Thursday (November 2), ex-officer Desmond Mills pleaded guilty to federal charges and agreed to plead guilty to state charges in connection to Nichols’ death, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said.

Federal and state prosecutors agreed to a recommended sentence of 15 years. Judge Mark Norris will hand down Mills’ sentence at an upcoming hearing. The ex-officer’s state and federal charges will run concurrently, according to DA Steve Mulroy.

Mills also agreed to cooperate with federal and state investigations.

“This is the first domino to fall,” Nichols’ father said in a statement. “It’s a start,” his mother added.

Mills was among the five officers charged in the fatal beating of Nichols. The other officers still face a federal trial, which is scheduled for May 6, 2024.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee, Mills pleaded guilty to using excessive force, failing to intervene in the unlawful assault, and conspiring to cover up his use of unlawful force by omitting material information and by providing false and misleading information to his supervisor and others.

Attorney Antonio Romanucci, who is representing Nichols’ family, said Mills’ guilty plea marks a major “shift” in policing.

“Today you are seeing the tide turn. This is a monumental shift in policing,” he said.

Written By

You May Also Like

Gun Gun

News

We Cannot Accept Mass Murder

By Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. Once more the horror. Three mass shootings in California — 11 killed at a ballroom dance hall in Monterey...

March 14, 2023
big mama big mama

Editorial

Black Card: Get Focus, Get Clarity and do not Defer the Solution!

Let Tyre Nichol’s Legacy be one of Clarity

February 19, 2023
Hyde Foundation Hyde Foundation

News

Sunset Canopy anchors Tyre Nichols’ memory, family to a place he loved

By Karanja A. Ajanaku Sunsets captured by a photographer hint at the renewal inherent in sunrises and bring to mind the cycle of life...

February 16, 2023
Tyre Nichols Tyre Nichols

News

Seven Additional Police Officers Facing Discipline After Tyre Nichols Beating Death

by Stacy M. Brown Seven more Memphis police officers are facing discipline in the aftermath of Tyre Nichols’ death, according to City Attorney Jessica Sink. ...

February 12, 2023
