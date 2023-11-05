Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Andrea Filer

Published

Andrea Filer
Andrea Filer

Andrea Filer is a program manager at BCL of Texas, a licensed LOA at Gold Financial Services and executive director with Stream Services. A graduate of Lincoln High School in Port Arthur, TX; Andrea attended the University of Houston, then graduated from Lamar University and studied at the University of North Texas. She also studied at Central Michigan University. Andrea has enjoyed stints at Elite Agents.us, ACN, Mortex Lending LTD and Home Buyers Coaching Club, as well as the Dallas Weekly. This wife, mother and grandmother is the founder of Lady CEO Network. Spiritually grounded, Andrea’s motto is: “Focus High, Anxiety Low.”

Texas Metro News

