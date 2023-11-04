Survey shows how Texans feel about school vouchers

Wanda Mosley, national field director of Black Voters Matter, yells during a community information session about the state takeover of Houston’s Independent School District on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Kashmere High School in Houston. “Where was the takeover when the grid failed?” she asked. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

By ReShonda Tate

A survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern surveyed 1,900 adults about the hotly contested issue of school vouchers.

According to the survey of nearly 2,000 individuals, 49% of Texans support providing low-income parents with tax-funded school vouchers to help pay for their child to attend a private or religious school. That’s compared to 27% of people who oppose it. The remaining percentage answered either “don’t know” or “neither support nor oppose.”

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the north steps of the State Capitol to supporters at a Texas Public Policy Foundation Parent Empowerment rally on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Austin. Abbott and his supporters are pushing to have a voucher system, also known as school choice. (Ricardo B. Brazziell /Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Here are other findings;

Provide all parents with vouchers

47% support

28% oppose

Remaining group said they weren’t sure or were indifferent

Support

60% Blacks

48% Whites

47% Latinos

Oppose

18% Blacks

31% Whites

23% Latinos

Support of vouchers

57% Republicans

45% Independents

44% Democrats

Educational savings account

41% support

24% oppose

Support of Senate Bill 1

51% of Blacks

41% of Latinos

39% Whites

Among Black Texans, support for vouchers for low-income parents does not vary significantly based on gender, education, region or church attendance.

79% of Black Millennials support vouchers for low-income parents, compared to 59% of Black Gen-Xers and 42% of Black Texans who belong to the Silent Generation/Baby Boomer cohort.