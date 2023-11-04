Survey shows how Texans feel about school vouchers

A survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern surveyed 1,900 adults about the hotly contested issue of school vouchers.
According to the survey of nearly 2,000 individuals, 49% of Texans support providing low-income parents with tax-funded school vouchers to help pay for their child to attend a private or religious school. That’s compared to 27% of people who oppose it. The remaining percentage answered either “don’t know” or “neither support nor oppose.”
Here are other findings;
Provide all parents with vouchers
47% support
28% oppose
Remaining group said they weren’t sure or were indifferent
Support
60% Blacks
48% Whites
47% Latinos
Oppose
18% Blacks
31% Whites
23% Latinos
Support of vouchers
57% Republicans
45% Independents
44% Democrats
Educational savings account
41% support
24% oppose
Support of Senate Bill 1
51% of Blacks
41% of Latinos
39% Whites
Among Black Texans, support for vouchers for low-income parents does not vary significantly based on gender, education, region or church attendance.
79% of Black Millennials support vouchers for low-income parents, compared to 59% of Black Gen-Xers and 42% of Black Texans who belong to the Silent Generation/Baby Boomer cohort.