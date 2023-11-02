Rogenia Yerger (May 5, 1947 ~ October 22, 2023 )

Rogenia Yerger

Rogenia Wofford Yerger was born on May 5, 1947 to Mr. LC and Mrs. Cora Lee (Cofer) Wofford as the 2nd of seven children in Dallas, Texas. She transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

In 1954, as a young girl, her family became members of the Full Gospel Pentecostal Church in South Dallas, under the leadership of Bishop Harold Smith.

She attended several Dallas ISD elementary and junior high schools and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1965. During her senior year of high school, while working part time as a waitress at the Copa Club she met her future husband, Winfred. After graduating high school, she enrolled in Bishop College where Winfred was already a student. She attended Bishop College until she married Winfred on August 19, 1967. From this union 2 children were born, Denisha Yvette and Dax Rahshem.

Shortly after they married, she began working at Texas Instruments. She worked there for 3 years before being hired at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. Working as a sales representative, she handled big name accounts such as Dallas Independent School District, the White House, a major airline company and a government building in Austin, Texas. After working for 33 years with Southwestern Bell, she retired. After 2 years of enjoying retirement, she decided to become a substitute employee for the Duncanville Independent School District. She dedicated her time to Smith Elementary School and Duncanville High School until 2020.

Also, during the early years of their marriage, Winfred joined the Air Force. This allowed her to travel to various Air Bases within the United States.

Around 1978, her family joined the Concord Missionary Baptist Church, where she had been a faithful and dedicated member for over 40 years. While at Concord, she was a member of the Smith-Blair Sunday Morning Bible Fellowship, served on the hospitality committee and for 20 years, volunteered with the E.K. Bailey Expository Preaching Conference and the Sheila B Ministries, Inc. serving as the tracking coordinator.

Rogenia loved her family, and it was very important to her to have them gather at her home for holidays and special occasions. She was known and loved for the special dishes she prepared and her Iced Tea/Lemonade that was always mixed just right. She also was overjoyed to be “Nana” to her beautiful and talented granddaughter, Abeni.

Rogenia was preceded in death by her parents, LC and Cora Lee Wofford, brother, Jimmy Charles Wofford and sister, Virginia Ruth Morgan.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 56 years, Winfred Charles Yerger; daughter, Denisha Yerger; son, Dax (Erica) Yerger; her favorite granddaughter, Abeni Boyer; sister, Barbara Dunkins; brothers, Michael Wofford, David (Deborah) Wofford and Gary Wofford; sisters-in-law, Jacquelyn Hamilton and Karen Holloway; and a host of nieces and nephews.

