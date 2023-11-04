Connect with us

Black Business: The Aura House

The Aura House

The Aura House is all about yoga, meditation, and wellness. The Aura House has created the space for you to awaken your inner healer so that you can heal yourself. Healing begins with unlearning and relearning lessons that affect you physically, spiritually, and emotionally. Meditation allows you to calm your mind and keep you present. Yoga and Pilates bring awareness to your body. To start your healing journey visit the website shop, sign up, and learn more about The Aura House.

https://www.theaurahouse.com/ 917 N. Joe Wilson Rd Unit B101 Cedar Hill helsa@theaurahouse.com (214) 447-7421

Advertisement