Superb Woman: Tunita Bailey

Tunita (Ms. B The Money Lady) Bailey is a Real Estate Financing and Construction Services Professional. She is the President and CEO of Corporate Capital LLC dab Capital City Commercial Mortgage. Previously she was a Mortgage consultant at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage Corporation and Manager at FDIC, Fannie Mae Corporation and Strategic Investment Group. Tunita graduated from David W. Carter High School, then received a BBA degree in Real Estate Finance from the University of North Texas and a MA in Management and Administrative Studies from UT Dallas. A member of the American Business Women’s Association, Tunita is a great cook, certified real estate instructor and mortgage banker, and she is the author of ELEVATE Journal – Your Journey to Personal Professional and Financial Freedom.

