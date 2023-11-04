Superb Woman: Tunita Bailey

Tunita (Ms. B The Money Lady) Bailey is a Real Estate Financing and Construction Services Professional. She is the President and CEO of Corporate Capital LLC dab Capital City Commercial Mortgage. Previously she was a Mortgage consultant at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage Corporation and Manager at FDIC, Fannie Mae Corporation and Strategic Investment Group. Tunita graduated from David W. Carter High School, then received a BBA degree in Real Estate Finance from the University of North Texas and a MA in Management and Administrative Studies from UT Dallas. A member of the American Business Women’s Association, Tunita is a great cook, certified real estate instructor and mortgage banker, and she is the author of ELEVATE Journal – Your Journey to Personal Professional and Financial Freedom.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Kerone Maxineau is a customer success manager who has worked in the medical industry for almost 20 years. She has worked as an occupational...
News
Micah Bowman Spears received her degree in Public Health, Health/Healthcare Administration/Management from Texas A&M University-Commerce. She also has certifications in Training for COVID-19 Contact...
Superb Woman
Ashley Grayson is a star! She hails from Baltimore, MD and has the distinction of being the first woman to receive the Millionaires Club...