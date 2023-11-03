Connect with us

Superb Woman: Madisen Reid Bieder

Let’s start with HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

Madisen Reid Bieder is an assistant manager of Marketing and Business Development at Consumer and Market Insights.  She studied Public Relations and Strategic Communications at Southern Methodist University. A wife and mother, Madisen was a participant in the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists Urban Journalism Workshop. Madisen graduated from Hebron High School, then attended Collin County Community College and she has also enjoyed stints as a Junior associate at Weber Shandwick Social Impact, account executive at Edelman and senior account executive at Lippi Taylor.

