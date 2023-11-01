Connect with us

Obits

Charles Theodore Williams, Jr (December 5, 1939 – October 15, 2023)

U.S. Veteran

Published

Charles Theodore Williams
Charles Theodore Williams

Charles Theodore Williams Jr. was affectionately called C.T. or Jr. by many who knew him. He was the eldest son of Charles T. Sr. and Clarice Williams, born December 5,1939 in Palestine, TX.

In his youth, Charles worked several jobs to assist the family, including Bus Boy, Paper Boy, and Clerk in the family grocery store. Later in high school, he joined the ROTC, and became a member of the Madison High School marching band, where he played the trombone. His musical talents also allowed him to play the piano for a local church choir in his neighborhood.

Charles’ high school experience in ROTC helped to guide his interest in joining the U.S. Air Force after his high school graduation. His military career led him to California where he married Darlene West. From this union three children were born. During his military years, he and his young family were able to tour and travel throughout Europe.

After returning to civilian life in the United States, Charles attended Southern Methodist University where he gained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. He used his formal education and career experience as a TV/Radio repair shop owner to excel in his career with Southwestern Bell/AT&T. Charles has since been retired for over 30 years. During his life, he enjoyed living in multiple states including Texas, California, Missouri, and Arkansas. He used his retired life to enjoy family, friends, nature walks, fishing and much more. His free time has also allowed him to master his many creative talents to include designing and crafting wooden musical boxes.

Charles was preceded in death by his son, Terence Theodore Williams (surviving widow, Alethia); parents, Charles T. Sr. and Clarice; brothers: Larry Douglas Carver, Arnold Gene, Herbert Leon and Michael Williams; and sisters: Mamie Olivia Edwards, Dona Christina Lawrence, and Cynthia Ann Salter.

Charles leaves his legacy and memory to be cherished by his daughter, Catherine Genevieve Williams, son, Nicholas Charles Sr., (Kimberly), grandson Nicholas Charles Jr, sister, Doris Jean Smith, brothers, Lester Ray Williams (Harnell), Nathaniel Williams, and a host of family members and friends.

