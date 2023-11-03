Connect with us

Black Business: Dream Tummy

Dream Tummy

Shonda is the founder of Dream Tummy. Shonda started the business because she had irregular bowel movements and no energy for the workday. So she created Dream Tummy: a line of naturally sourced supplements that help you lose inches off your waist and restore energy. Dream Tummy will have your body feeling bloat-free and healthier. One cup of Dream Tummy will have you feeling like a new man or woman. Located in the Dallas area. Visit the website and shop sign up for the newsletter and get a discount.

https://dreamtummy.net/ email: dreamtummy5@gmail.com

