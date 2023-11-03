Black Business: Dream Tummy

Shonda is the founder of Dream Tummy. Shonda started the business because she had irregular bowel movements and no energy for the workday. So she created Dream Tummy: a line of naturally sourced supplements that help you lose inches off your waist and restore energy. Dream Tummy will have your body feeling bloat-free and healthier. One cup of Dream Tummy will have you feeling like a new man or woman. Located in the Dallas area. Visit the website and shop sign up for the newsletter and get a discount.
