Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

HBCU “King of NIL” starts service to help college athletes get endorsements

Published

king of nil
Photo: Rayquan Smith/Twitter

BY HBCU SPORTS

HBCU football player and self-proclaimed “King of NIL” Rayquan Smith is launching his own service to help college athletes get in the NIL game, too.

Smith, a running back at Virginia State, announced Wednesday that he has formed SponsorPro, “a digital marketplace” that assists athletes in acquiring endorsements

“With the NCAA’s new Name, Image, and Likeness regulations granting student-athletes unprecedented opportunities to maximize their personal brands, Sponsor Pro fills a crucial gap in the market by offering a vital link between athletes and brands,” according to a news release.

“The platform enables student-athletes to take charge of their financial futures by easily connecting with businesses seeking to collaborate with them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith gained notoriety when he was able to secure more than 80 NIL deals while at Norfolk State.

SponsorPro provides student-athletes with free access to the platform with valuable NIL insights to help navigate their NIL journey. The platform is now live and open to collegiate athletes, agents, brands, and businesses at SponsorPro.com

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Raquel Radford Baker and Preston Bell Raquel Radford Baker and Preston Bell

Arts & Entertainment

School bus driver, student she saved cheer Mavericks

A month ago, Giavona Bell and Raquel Radford Baker did not know each other.

3 days ago
Texas Rangers’ Marcus Semien Texas Rangers’ Marcus Semien

News

Five thoughts: Rangers pound D-backs early in World Series Game 4, one win away from title

Corey Seager and Marcus Semien homered, and the Rangers routed the Diamondbacks, 11-7.

3 days ago
Cody Gray with family members Cody Gray with family members

News

Gray is rising tennis star

By Ayesha Hana ShajiTexas Metro News Team DeMatha Catholic high school freshman Cody Gray is making a name for himself as a tennis player....

6 days ago
Familiarity won’t matter when Howard visits Delaware State in first MEAC road test for Bison Familiarity won’t matter when Howard visits Delaware State in first MEAC road test for Bison

News

Familiarity won’t matter when Howard visits Delaware State in first MEAC road test for Bison

BY CHRIS STEVENS As offensive coordinator, Lee Hull oversaw the potent Howard University offense for three seasons before being hired as Delaware State’s head football...

October 27, 2023
Advertisement