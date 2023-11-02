A time to think: Words are like bullets, fire when ready

By Maurice Carroll

“Words are like bullets. If they escape, you can’t catch them again.” -African Proverb

There are hundreds of quotes and proverbs about the power of words that suggest warnings. The intention is for us to be mindful about the words we choose. With rapid fire lifestyles, a considerable amount of pressure and judgment virtually and in person, it can become debilitating.

It’s not hard to understand why having anxiety (an uncontrolled over concern about the future) or depression (overly concerned about the past) is rampant in today’s communities. And let’s be real here for a moment– what other race of people has had the weight of systematic judgment, pressure, expectations and fear tactics programmed into their psyche more than people of African descent? One of the first things that was stripped from us was– you guessed it– our words. That is evidence of the power of words.

Words are energy. That energy starts in the mind first then converts into word energy. Word energy is then transformed into action, action into habit and then habit into lifestyle. If we aren’t taught how to navigate our energy at the source, our minds, it becomes a formula for ongoing depression, anxiety and addictive behaviors.

The African proverb above is insinuating the use of a gun. In this instance, the “gun” would be our minds. Our words are the bullets. The target then becomes our action. So we have our gun (our minds), the bullets (our words) and a target (what we intend to accomplish with our words). Although a lot of these proverbs convey warnings, if we adjust our perspective, they aren’t all negative warnings.

When you learn firearms and firearm training from a certified trained instructor, there are lessons that we can apply to how we speak.

1- Learn the rules. Just as there are laws around firearms, there are laws around words. Likewise, you can break these laws as many often do. A wise person will get familiar with the rules and execute navigating them with skill. Once you know the rules, you will always have awareness of where the line is.

2- Understand your weapon. There are many different types of firearms to choose from just like there are many mindsets to choose from. Understanding mindset can give you language options (ammunition) that will function well with that mindset or firearm. After you’ve chosen your mindset and language, you’re apt to predict the possible impact.

3- Focus on your target. There are a variety of targets for firearm training and even more target options in the field. If your words are your ammunition- what are you aiming for? What is your purpose for speaking the words you have chosen? Practicing your mindset and what you will say in a variety of situations before they arrive allows for a steadier aim as you shoot for your target. When engaging in sensitive family conversations or interacting with others in a work setting, what is your goal? It’s important to know your target before you speak.

The best thing about this proverb and analogy is that it is a requirement that you slow down, breathe and focus. When it comes to battling depression and anxiety, one of the best techniques you can use is slowing down. I’ve learned to be more patient and not to be quick on the draw. It has been proven beneficial because I’ve learned not to aim the weapon at myself anymore. I’ve learned not to shoot negative words–via audible speech or text– at myself because that is perpetuating depression and anxiety. Instead, I choose to use realistic words that are more affirming, positive and uplifting.

Your mind is your weapon. Become a sniper and less of a cowboy with your words. Words are like bullets. Fire when ready.