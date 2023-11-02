Woman sentenced to life in prison for killing of mother, daughter in Grand Prairie

ORG XMIT:

By Sasha Richie

Jillian Johnson will spend the rest of her life behind bars after the slaying of a woman and her daughter in a Dallas suburb.

The 44-year-old woman was sentenced to life for the murder of Gloria Jean Prince, 71, and her daughter Gloria Marie Booker, 53, in Grand Prairie, the Tarrant County criminal district attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

Johnson pleaded guilty last week to a first-degree murder charge after she killed Prince and Booker in their home the morning of Oct. 25, 2020, prosecutors said in a news release. The violence broke out in a home in the 2500 block of Riverside Parkway, according to WFAA-TV (Channel 8).

According to the district attorney’s release, Johnson, who had been living at the pair’s Grand Prairie home, was told to move move out and became angry, stabbing both to death.

In a victim’s impact statement Wednesday morning, Booker’s daughter, Tye Jones, told Johnson, “On October 25, 2020, you shattered my family’s life. You stabbed two of the most important people in my life,” according to the release.

Jones described her mother as her “best friend” and said the women did not deserve to die the way they did.

This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas Metro News. The partnership seeks to boost coverage of Dallas’ communities of color, particularly in southern Dallas.