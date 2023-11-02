Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DMN Stories

Woman sentenced to life in prison for killing of mother, daughter in Grand Prairie

Jillian Johnson, 44, killed Gloria Jean Prince, 71, and Gloria Marie Booker, 53, Oct. 25, 2020, and pled guilty to first-degree murder last week.

Published

Woman sentenced to life in prison for killing of mother, daughter in Grand Prairie
ORG XMIT:

By Sasha Richie

Jillian Johnson will spend the rest of her life behind bars after the slaying of a woman and her daughter in a Dallas suburb.

The 44-year-old woman was sentenced to life for the murder of Gloria Jean Prince, 71, and her daughter Gloria Marie Booker, 53, in Grand Prairie, the Tarrant County criminal district attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

Johnson pleaded guilty last week to a first-degree murder charge after she killed Prince and Booker in their home the morning of Oct. 25, 2020, prosecutors said in a news release. The violence broke out in a home in the 2500 block of Riverside Parkway, according to WFAA-TV (Channel 8).

According to the district attorney’s release, Johnson, who had been living at the pair’s Grand Prairie home, was told to move move out and became angry, stabbing both to death.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a victim’s impact statement Wednesday morning, Booker’s daughter, Tye Jones, told Johnson, “On October 25, 2020, you shattered my family’s life. You stabbed two of the most important people in my life,” according to the release.

Jones described her mother as her “best friend” and said the women did not deserve to die the way they did.

This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas Metro News. The partnership seeks to boost coverage of Dallas’ communities of color, particularly in southern Dallas.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Ken Paxton Ken Paxton

DMN Stories

Judge orders special prosecutors to be paid in Ken Paxton securities fraud case

Collin County commissioners have fought paying special prosecutors $300-an-hour rate for years.

12 hours ago
_Beto O'Rourke _Beto O'Rourke

DMN Stories

Texas Rep. Rhetta Bowers changes mind again and opts against Congressional bid

The Rowlett Democrat announces she will run for reelection instead of in the crowded field to replace Colin Allred in Congress.

3 days ago
A Texas and American flag A Texas and American flag

DMN Stories

What Texas could do for teachers – if the school choice fight doesn’t get in the way

By Talia Richman It’s been more than a year and a half since Gov. Greg Abbott called for a task force to address Texas’ teacher shortage....

October 27, 2023
H.E.R. performs H.E.R. performs

DMN Stories

H.E.R. to perform national anthem at World Series Game 1 in Arlington

Pearle Peterson, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth Talent Performer, will perform at Game 2.

October 26, 2023
Advertisement