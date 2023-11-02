Connect with us

FAMU Homecoming activities…Game time coin toss between The Rattlers of FAMU and The Panthers of Prairie View A&M University with FAMU’s Hall Of Fame & Major League Baseball Star Andre Dawson and IMessenger Media LLC Publisher & FAMU’s Journalism School Distinguished Alumni Cheryl Smith of Delta Sigma Theta’s – Beta Alpha Chapter at Bragg Stadium

Cheryl's World

MY TRUTH: Dear…

Homecoming attendees: Welcome home. I want to take a minute to say it is good to have you back, I hope you have a...

October 26, 2023
The Florida A&M Rattlers The Florida A&M Rattlers

Sports

Florida HBCU football roundup: More conference matchups ahead

By Andreas Butler Florida Courier Florida A&M and Southern square off The Florida A&M University Rattlers are coming off a 31-7 road win over...

October 10, 2023
Big Tex greets PVAMU's Big Tex greets PVAMU's

News

CLASSIC TIME!

GSU hopes to snap PV’s Streak

September 28, 2023
Simsn Jenkins Simsn Jenkins

News

Road to the Florida Classic: Cats Really do have nine lives

B-CU did something never before done from 2011-2019. It reeled off nine consecutive wins against FAMU in the Florida Classic.

September 21, 2023
