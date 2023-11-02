IDENTIFYING THE PROBLEM

Special to the Garland Journal

Travis Wortham, Jr.

Travis Wortham, Jr. is a straight shooter and he is bringing a strong message to parents and children from his best-selling book, Creating Monsters? Or Raising Champions – What’s Wrong Wit’ Deez Kids?

He’s the keynote speaker for the10th Annual Charity Bands of Hope Gala, Saturday, November 18, 2023, 7:00pm at the Hilton Hotel Richardson, 701 E. Campbell Road, Richardson, TX.

This year’s event features dinner, dancing and live entertainment along with honoring two local non-profit organizations: JV McRae Foundation and the Bowtie Boys.

Wortham brings a message of hope as he explores many of the problems facing youth today.

Everything from generational curses, sex and human trafficking, mass murders, addictions and domestic violence are just a few of the issues Bands of Hope and Wortham focus on eradicating.

Founded in 2011, Bands of Hope supports underprivileged women and children, so co-founders Gilda Smith and Deborah London know first-hand what Wortham is talking about and works tirelessly with her cord and volunteers, to provide solutions.

While Bands of Hope focuses primarily on empowering women, helping women to build stronger families is important and Wortham says “women have to be careful about what is done consciously and unconsciously that drives wedges between fathers and children.”

He’ll also focus on what every child must learn and practice to be champions.

A sought after expert on youth aggression and violence, Wortham has achieved top ratings during program audits for treatment, innovative programming, education, youth supervision, safety, community service, and providing services to aggressive, violent and emotionally disturbed youth.

Help, like that provided by Bands of Hope, is one way to deal with many of societal ills that have impacted families, and especially those led by single mothers.

The JV McRae Foundation is a 501(c) (3) organization that actively serves marginalized, underestimated communities by providing resources to support education, health, financial and family stability initiatives.

Known for wearing their distinctive proprietary look of “Bowties and Black Suits,” the Bowtie Boys was founded in 2007 by Bryant Pearson. This 501(c)(3) organization works with underprivileged males, mostly raised by single mothers.

Fortunately Bands of Hope is able to provide support, because of the support provided by generous supporters.

Tickets are $100 and for additional information, email info@ bandsofhope.org.

To find out how to become involved or purchase tickets to the Gala, visit www.bandsofhope.org or via Bands of Hope Zelle account: bandsofhope2012@ gmail.com.