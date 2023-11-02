Black Business: Prayer Works! TV

Meet Alexis Yancey, President, CEO, and creator of Prayer Works! TV, she’s an Emmy-winning network television news producer and owner/CEO of Alexis Yancey Productions. Prayer Works! TV is a perfect marriage of Alexis’ television news career and her spiritual coaching career. Having seen and experienced numerous answered prayers for others and herself, she knows, for sure, that prayer works!” Share your answered prayer with Prayer Works TV. Visit the website to learn more and sign up for the newsletter. All faiths are welcome.
