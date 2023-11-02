Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Kerone Maxineau

Published

Kerone Maxineau
Kerone Maxineau

Kerone Maxineau is a customer success manager who has worked in the medical industry for almost 20 years. She has worked as an occupational therapist for Interim Healthcare Inc, Aveanna Healthcare and Atlanta International Physical Therapy Inc. She received her Master of Science Degree in Occupational Therapy from D’Youville University and sales engineer training from Careerist. Kerone loves people, international food and nature, and enjoys a work/life balance. Spiritually grounded, she is family centered, with story interpersonal, problem solving and communication/analytical skills.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Madisen Reid Bieder Madisen Reid Bieder

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Madisen Reid Bieder

Let’s start with HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

19 hours ago
Micah Bowman Spears Micah Bowman Spears

News

Superb Woman: Micah Bowman Spears

Micah Bowman Spears received her degree in Public Health, Health/Healthcare Administration/Management from Texas A&M University-Commerce. She also has certifications in Training for COVID-19 Contact...

3 days ago
Ashley Grayson Ashley Grayson

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Ashley Grayson

Ashley Grayson is a star! She hails from Baltimore, MD and has the distinction of being the first woman to receive the Millionaires Club...

4 days ago
Sherlene Anderson Sherlene Anderson

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Sherlene Anderson

Sherlene Anderson is the managing director at Betty Lin ECL Center. A graduate of David W. Carter High School. She studied psychology at UNT...

5 days ago
Advertisement