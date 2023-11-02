Superb Woman: Kerone Maxineau

Kerone Maxineau

Kerone Maxineau is a customer success manager who has worked in the medical industry for almost 20 years. She has worked as an occupational therapist for Interim Healthcare Inc, Aveanna Healthcare and Atlanta International Physical Therapy Inc. She received her Master of Science Degree in Occupational Therapy from D’Youville University and sales engineer training from Careerist. Kerone loves people, international food and nature, and enjoys a work/life balance. Spiritually grounded, she is family centered, with story interpersonal, problem solving and communication/analytical skills.