Texas Rep. Rhetta Bowers changes mind again and opts against Congressional bid

Texas Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke, left, greets Texas State Rep. Rhetta Bowers after he spoke towards his supporters and patrons at Kutinfed Barbershop in Dallas on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Shafkat Anowar / Staff Photographer)

By Gromer Jeffers Jr.

State Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers has changed her mind again.

On Monday, the Rowlett Democrat opted against a congressional campaign and said she will seek reelection to the Texas House.

Last month, Bowers announced a bid to replace Dallas Democrat Colin Allred in the 32nd Congressional District. Her entry into the crowded field was her second time preparing a congressional campaign. In June, she told The Dallas Morning News she was set to mount a campaign but shortly after decided to run for her District 113 state House seat.

A news release provided to The News stated Bowers had “found a renewed purpose in representing the constituents of House District 113 during the most recent special sessions.”

“After much prayer, clarity, and conversations with trusted confidants and colleagues, I will be filing for re-election to serve House District 113 as State Representative, running because we’ve still got important work left to do,” Bowers said. “It’s an honor to serve my HD 113 neighbors and my commitment to be their voice in Austin is vital.”

Candidates were lining up to replace Bowers in the Texas House in what would have been an open seat. They included former Texas legislative staff and social worker Tsion Amare and Dawn Freeman, the chief of staff for state Rep. Carl Sherman, D-DeSoto.

A three-term incumbent and educator, Bowers will be heavily favored to win reelection in the eastern Dallas County district.

“Even with an historic-record surplus, we failed to increase teacher pay, secure the safety of our children from gun violence and expand access to affordable healthcare,” Bowers said, adding that Texas has “resources to lift every Texan up” but is engaged “in unnecessary culture wars that further divide Texans.”

“This is why I have a renewed purpose and focus to deliver for the people of HD 113 and Texans in the State House,” she said.

Bowers, 56, told The News that she reached out to the candidates running in District 113 and “wished them the best” if they decided to continue their campaigns.

“I gave both of them courtesy calls and they were cordial,” she said. “I would never discourage them from running, because that’s certainly the type of pressure I felt.”

Maria Cornell adjusts the lettering in Rhetta Andrews Bowers booth during the opening day of the 2022 Texas Democratic Convention at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, July 14, 2022. The Texas House Representative plans to reintroduce the CROWN Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) act to end race based hair discrimination.(Tom Fox / Staff Photographer )

When Bowers announced her campaign for Congress last month, she showcased endorsements from former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Dallas, and others.

The release touted her effort to pass the Texas CROWN Act barring discrimination against hairstyles, as well as her work on legislation “providing vital training for police officers interacting with Alzheimer’s and dementia-stricken individuals.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it and look forward to earning the votes of my HD 113 neighbors,” she added.

Former Texas State Senator Wendy Davis (left) is greeted by Texas State Representative Rhetta Bowers after delivering a speech before delegates and guests attending the Lady Bird Breakfast fundraiser at the 2022 Texas Democratic Convention at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, July 16, 2022.(Tom Fox / Staff Photographer )

The Democratic race to replace Allred will have one less contender, but it is still a crowded field that appears to be competitive at the top.

District 32 is anchored in northern and eastern Dallas County and was crafted by the Legislature as a Democratic stronghold.

Dallas trauma surgeon Brian Williams and state Rep. Julie Johnson, D-Farmers Branch, are in front of the candidate field in fundraising.

Quarterly reports filed Sunday show Williams raised about $357,000 from July through September, edging past Johnson, who brought in $307,000.

Williams’ total now stands at $719,977 — just $1,102 more than Johnson. His bank account is somewhat more robust as of Sept. 30: $525,000 to her $404,000.

Three other candidates have broken six figures in donations: Dallas lawyer Justin Moore, Callie Butcher and Alex Cornwallis, a Collin County activist who ran last year for the Texas Board of Education.

Bowers, who only just entered the Congressional race, would have struggled to match the top contenders in fundraising. With the primary on March 5, she would have had to scramble to put together a stout campaign organization.

The filing deadline for the March primaries is Dec. 11, so more ins and outs are possible before the field is officially set.

Bowers is comfortable with her decision, she said, adding that the downside is disappointing the supporters who wanted her to run for Congress.

“I had to make sure that Texans didn’t lose the type of representation that I can bring,” she said.

