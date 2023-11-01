Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Superb Woman: Micah Bowman Spears

Published

Micah Bowman Spears
Micah Bowman Spears

Micah Bowman Spears received her degree in Public Health, Health/Healthcare Administration/Management from Texas A&M University-Commerce. She also has certifications in Training for COVID-19 Contact Tracers from ASTHO and National Coalition of STD Directors and National Healthcareer Association’s ExCPT Certified Pharmacy Technician. Micah is eager to learn, shows impeccable work ethic and is a joy to work with.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Kerone Maxineau Kerone Maxineau

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Kerone Maxineau

Kerone Maxineau is a customer success manager who has worked in the medical industry for almost 20 years. She has worked as an occupational...

21 hours ago
Ashley Grayson Ashley Grayson

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Ashley Grayson

Ashley Grayson is a star! She hails from Baltimore, MD and has the distinction of being the first woman to receive the Millionaires Club...

3 days ago
Sherlene Anderson Sherlene Anderson

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Sherlene Anderson

Sherlene Anderson is the managing director at Betty Lin ECL Center. A graduate of David W. Carter High School. She studied psychology at UNT...

4 days ago
Shon Jones Shon Jones

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Shon Jones

Shon Jones is a compliance advisor at Fidelity Investments, where she was also a retirement planner. She also worked as a financial consultant at...

5 days ago
Advertisement