Superb Woman: Micah Bowman Spears

Micah Bowman Spears

Micah Bowman Spears received her degree in Public Health, Health/Healthcare Administration/Management from Texas A&M University-Commerce. She also has certifications in Training for COVID-19 Contact Tracers from ASTHO and National Coalition of STD Directors and National Healthcareer Association’s ExCPT Certified Pharmacy Technician. Micah is eager to learn, shows impeccable work ethic and is a joy to work with.