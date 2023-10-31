Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ride DART for Free to Vote in the November 7 Election

Published

Ride DART for Free to Vote

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is providing free transportation to polling locations for the November 7 election. Voters can ride at no charge on all DART buses, trains, GoLink, the Dallas Streetcar, Paratransit Services, and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.

“Voting is a fundamental right of every citizen, but far too often, difficulty getting to a voting location can be a deterrent for voters,” said Nadine Lee, DART president & CEO. “We are proud to have the opportunity to provide this free service on election day.”

Customers will need to show a valid voter registration card to ride for free on the day of the election. GoLink riders can use promo code VOTE117 at checkout for a complimentary Adult Local Day Pass in the DART GoPass app on November 7. You can learn more at dart.org/vote.

How to Find a Voting Location

Click the link for your county to find information about the election and a convenient voting location.

ADVERTISEMENT


Plan Your Trip on DART to a Voting Location

Riders who need customized trip planning can map out their ride with the “Plan” tool in the free DART GoPass app or use the Trip Planner on DART.org. DART Customer Service can also assist at 214-979-1111.

If you plan your trip directly in Google Maps, enter the voting location as your destination and choose the Transit option (train icon) to get travel directions using DART.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

News

DART Hosting a Police and Fare Enforcement Open House and Career Fair

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will host a Police and Fare Enforcement Open House and Career Fair on Saturday, November 4, from 10:00 a.m....

18 hours ago
Texas Southern University campus Texas Southern University campus

News

New TSU institute gets $990K to increase electoral participation

By Aswad Walker Living up to its state designation as “a special purpose institution of higher education for urban programming,” Texas Southern University (TSU)...

1 day ago
Jenna Ellis Jenna Ellis

News

Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Pleads Guilty in Georgia Election Interference Case

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Jenna Ellis, one of the twice-impeached and four-times indicted former president’s private lawyers, admitted her guilt on Tuesday, Oct. 24, becoming...

6 days ago
WHITMIRE JACKSON LEE WHITMIRE JACKSON LEE

Editorial

Editor’s message: Endorsements, Jada & Will, Carlee Russell

By ReShonda Tate The endorsement game With time winding down until the Nov. 7 election, endorsements are heating up. Mayoral frontrunners Sheila Jackson Lee and...

October 24, 2023
Advertisement