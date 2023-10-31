Connect with us

Successful District 2 Gun Buyback

The City of Dallas Gun Buyback event on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 was a great success as 128 weapons were voluntarily disposed of. This event was the result of a joint effort between District 2 Council Member Jesse Moreno, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, Sheriff Marian Brown and her deputies, and Constable Orozco and his precinct.  

The primary goal of the gun buyback program is to prevent firearm violence by reducing the stock of firearms in a community. Gun buybacks can also serve as venues for raising awareness of the risks associated with firearms, educating participants about safer firearm storage, and connecting violence prevention organizations, all of which could potentially lead to reductions in firearm crimes, injuries, or deaths.  

The event provided a safe place for constituents to dispose of unwanted firearms. The firearms are now being disposed of by the Dallas Police Department.  

