Bruce L Jones. Sr. (September 15, 1944 – October 21, 2023)

Published

Bruce Leslie Jones was born on September 15,1944 to Moses Velt Jones and Benolia Johnson in Fairfield, Texas. He was the oldest of eleven children. He received his formal education from Lincoln High School in Dallas, Tx.

Bruce relished his role as a faithful member of The Greater Millennium Baptist Church, serving as an honorary deacon, briefly singing in the choir, and acting as overseer of the church grounds and facilities. He diligently embraced the virtues of living as a man of God.

At an early age, Bruce’s father recognized his God given talent for woodworking and encouraged him to pursue carpentry. He would later enroll in an apprenticeship and received the prestigious Journeyman’s Certificate in Carpentry on July 15, 1973. Ambitious and with new credentials, Bruce would go on to work as a master carpenter for Parkland Memorial Hospital for 31 years, playing a critical role in building the infrastructures of world class medical facilities that would serve the greater Dallas community.

After his retirement, Bruce continued to make carpentry a part of his everyday life. He volunteered to make renovations at his church and worked on passion projects at his home utility shed. Home was also a creative space where he made abstract and Afrocentric art. He shared his creative gifts for carpentry with family members and friends and was always willing to be a helping hand.

On September 25, 1999, he was united in marriage to Tanya Jones. They resided in the Polk Terrace residential neighborhood of Oak Cliff. Together, they partook in making their home a loving sanctuary where they maintained sprouting flower gardens, hosted family and friends during the holidays, and watched the Dallas Cowboys on Sundays.

Bruce was preceded in death by: siblings, Johnny Jones, Moses Velt Jones, Arlene Jones, and Tony Jones

Those left behind to cherish his memory include: his loving and devoted wife Tanya Jones; children, Ginger Jones, Lauronda Berry, Bruce Jones, Jr., Tabitha Jones, Brian Scott (Tanyiell), Christopher Craig, Collin Craig, Whitney Jones; siblings, Thelma Page (Rev. Edmond Page), Ruby Garrett (Bobby), Kaffrie Jones, Demerian Brown (Rev. Reginald Brown), Minister Debra Jones, Chenerial Jones, and Rev. Samuel Jones (Sonya), seven Grandkids, ten Great Grandkids and a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

