Black Business: Dawn Desirable Melts Candle CO

Dawn Desirable Melts Candle CO

Meet J. Dawn Green, the founder of Dawn Desirable Melts Candle CO. Starting the business in 2021 came from a conversation with Dawn and her spouse at their kitchen table. In talking about their love for candles, Dawn created her very own candle line. Dawn has many flavorful scents to choose from visit the website and shop and check out the opportunity to buy wholesale. Stop by at 9540 Garland Rd Ste 381 #154 Dallas, 469-682-7734

https://dawndesirablemeltscandlecollc.com/ email: dawndesirablemelts@gmail.com

