Shanquella Robinson’s Family Suing ‘Friends’ She Traveled To Mexico With

An attorney for the family of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old North Carolina woman who was found dead last year at a resort in Mexico, plans to file a lawsuit against the six “friends” she traveled with.

Robinson died on October 29, 2022 while on a group vacation to a resort in Cabo, Mexico. The group initially claimed that Robinson died of alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report determined the 25-year-old suffered trauma to her neck and spine.

Following her death, video circulated of Robinson being beaten by another woman in a hotel room while at least two other people in the room watched and recorded the attack. The woman who allegedly beat Robinson was one of six travel companions on the trip.

Robinson’s family attorney Sue-Ann Robinson said they would be suing the entire group for hindering the investigation into her death.

“The lawsuit will be against the six travel mates including the three who lied by omission by failing to disclose that someone had been beating Shanquella prior to her death,” the attorney told Newsweek.

In April, federal investigators declined to bring criminal charges in Robinson’s case, citing a lack of evidence to support a federal prosecution. Sue-Ann Robinson said there is still an arrest warrant out in Mexico in relation to the beating caught on camera.

Shanquella’s family “are tired, weary, heartbroken and missing Shanquella but motivated by her legacy to keep moving forward on the path to her justice,” the attorney said.

It’s unclear when she intends to launch the suit against the six travel companions.

