DART Hosting a Police and Fare Enforcement Open House and Career Fair

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will host a Police and Fare Enforcement Open House and Career Fair on Saturday, November 4, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at DART Police Headquarters, Illinois Station (2111 S. Corinth Street, Dallas).

During the career fair events, applicants will have the opportunity to fill out job applications, meet with hiring officials, and participate in on-site screening interviews.

DART Police and Fare Enforcement Officers

Employing a community oriented policing approach that emphasizes service, courtesy, assistance and conflict resolution, DART Police and Fare Enforcement Officers are responsible for the security and safety of customers and employees across DART’s 13 city, 700 square mile service area.

The DART Police Department is offering a signing bonus of $5,000 for new DART Police Officers, and $2,000 for new DART Fare Enforcement Officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

DART Police Officers are licensed peace officers of the State of Texas who have all the rights, privileges, obligations, and duties of any other peace officer in the state of Texas while on property under the control of DART or in the actual course and scope of their employment.

For more information, visit the DART website at DART.org/policejobs.