Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DART Hosting a Police and Fare Enforcement Open House and Career Fair

Published

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will host a Police and Fare Enforcement Open House and Career Fair on Saturday, November 4, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at DART Police Headquarters, Illinois Station (2111 S. Corinth Street, Dallas).

During the career fair events, applicants will have the opportunity to fill out job applications, meet with hiring officials, and participate in on-site screening interviews.

DART Police and Fare Enforcement Officers

Employing a community oriented policing approach that emphasizes service, courtesy, assistance and conflict resolution, DART Police and Fare Enforcement Officers are responsible for the security and safety of customers and employees across DART’s 13 city, 700 square mile service area.

The DART Police Department is offering a signing bonus of $5,000 for new DART Police Officers, and $2,000 for new DART Fare Enforcement Officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

DART Police Officers are licensed peace officers of the State of Texas who have all the rights, privileges, obligations, and duties of any other peace officer in the state of Texas while on property under the control of DART or in the actual course and scope of their employment.

For more information, visit the DART website at DART.org/policejobs.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Ride DART for Free to Vote Ride DART for Free to Vote

News

Ride DART for Free to Vote in the November 7 Election

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is providing free transportation to polling locations for the November 7 election. Voters can ride at no charge on...

11 hours ago

News

DART Celebrates 40 Years of Service to North Texas Residents

On August 13, 1983, the formation of Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) was approved by the voters of North Texas with a goal of...

August 11, 2023
Jeamy Molina Jeamy Molina

News

Jeamy Molina Joins DART as Chief Communications Officer

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) president & CEO Nadine S. Lee announced on Wednesday an appointment to her leadership team with the selection of...

June 16, 2023
Ride DART Ride DART

News

Ride DART for Free to Vote in the May 6 Election

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is providing free transportation to polling locations for the May 6 election. Voters can ride at no charge on...

April 27, 2023
Advertisement