Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

City of Wilmer partners with DAAA to increase meal program for Senior Services

Published

The Dallas Area Agency on Aging

WILMER, TEXAS – The Dallas Area Agency on Aging (DAAA), a project of the Community Council of Greater Dallas (CCGD), awarded the City of Wilmer an agreement to provide congregate meals for residents 60 years and older. On Thursday, October 19, 2023, the City Council approved the agreement for implementation of the Congregate Meals Program.  

This meal program is another key component to the city’s successful Senior Services’ activities and programs. Meals will be approved by a registered dietician and five free lunches will be provided weekly.

Currently, Wilmer offers free meals for seniors three days a week. “The increase to five meals a week is an important and meaningful way to assure our residents over 60 are taken care of from a nutritional standpoint,” according to Wilmer Mayor Sheila Petta.

The Congregate Meal Program has been operated by the Dallas Health and Human Services Department through its Older Adult Services Division since 1973. The program is 100% reimbursable and complies with the provisions of the Older Americans Act as it relates to Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

“Wilmer is a city with active seniors, and we are constantly looking for new ways to keep the senior community involved,” Petta said. “With a strong focus on wellness that includes intellectual, emotional, social, purposeful, and physical, we are excited to offer this additional assistance too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, please visit the City’s website at www.cityofwilmer.net/221/Senior-Services or contact Sarah Wainscott, Senior Services Coordinator, at (972) 441-6373 or swainscott@cityofwilmer.net.

The City of Wilmer invites you to register for Nixle alerts by texting “75172” to number 888777. The City of Wilmer invites you to “like” the City on Facebook.com/cityofwilmer and follow us at twitter.com/welcometowilme1 and Instagram.com/cityofwilmer.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Picture Wilmer 2040 Open House Picture Wilmer 2040 Open House

News

Picture Wilmer 2040 Open House in November Encouraging Local Feedback

WILMER – In the summer of 2022 Wilmer initiated a long-range planning effort called the Picture Wilmer 2040 Plan to update the Wilmer community...

October 24, 2023
Dr. Cynthia Mickens Ross Dr. Cynthia Mickens Ross

News

Program Transforming Lives in Wilmer

By Jennifer Igbonoba In a small town with a little over 5,600 rests a nonprofit like no other. Cynthia Mickens Ministries provides programs designed...

August 17, 2023
Mayor Sheila Petta Mayor Sheila Petta

News

Sparks Flying in Wilmer for Independence Day

WILMER, TEXAS – Mark your calendars for the City of Wilmer’s 2nd Annual Sparks Firework Show Friday, July 1, 2022 from 7 to 10...

June 30, 2022
Advertisement