Brindy Sue Joe (May 4, 1947 – October 15, 2023)

Brindy Sue Joe

On Sunday, October 15, 2023, Brindy Sue Joe “Bookie” passed away, at Charlton Methodist Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was welcomed into her eternal home of glory by her parents, Harby and Olevia Davis; Sisters, Ester Singleton and Linda Miller; brother, Robert Glenn Davis; daughter, Gwendolyn Renee Washington Joe and her beloved dog Bentley.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Dean Joe; two daughters, Armer Sue Anokye (Thomas); Regina Joe-Gay (Paxton); son, Dennis Dwayne Joe (Rhonda) ; six grandsons, Thomas-Wesley, Albert Jephtha “AJ”(Nisha), Dru, Brian, Dennis “DJ” and Christian; four granddaughters, Gwendolyn, Teighlor, Shara and Brandi; brothers, Harby Davis (Patricia) and LaDonia Davis (Arynia); sister, Edna Ward; eleven greatgrandchildren (seven girls: Queen, Felicia, Paige, Skyi, Amiyah, London and Niama; four boys; Thomas-Wesley Jr. “TJ”, Julius, Damonte and Tristan); and a host of extended family and friends.