News

Trick-Or-Treat Safety Measures

Published

Samuetta Hill Drew

By Samuetta Hill Drew

Well, your pumpkins are carved, house decorated, and you’ve selected your costume. Now it’s time to make sure your trick-or-treaters are safe when they visit your home and when they open up their candy. Begin by removing anything that could potentially cause them to trip or fall. Also make sure the lights are on outside your home.

Below is additional basic trick-or treat safety measures:

  • Adults should always go trick-or-treating with children under 12.
  • Your child should know how to call 911 in case they get lost.
  • Your child should know their home address and your cell number.
  • Limit your trick-or-treating to your neighborhood and homes of people you know.
  • Do not allow young children to have hard candy or gum that could cause them to choke.
  • Have your child(ren) wash their hands before eating and make sure they brush their teeth afterwards.
  • Teach your older children to stay with a group and watch out for cars.
  • Help your child, no matter their age, check all treats to make sure they are sealed. Throw out candy with torn packages or holes in the packages, spoiled items and any candy that looks suspicious.
  • NEVER allow your children to eat candy that you have not inspected first.
  • When driving on Halloween you need to drive slowly, put your phone away, be vigilant and enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.
  • Give your children a glow light or flashlight.

Halloween should be a fun-filled time for children and parents so help Keep an Eye on Safety by making sure it is safe and trick free.

Written By

