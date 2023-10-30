New TSU institute gets $990K to increase electoral participation

By Aswad Walker

Texas Southern University campus. Photo by Aswad Walker. Credit: Texas Southern University campus. / Photo by Aswad Walker.

Living up to its state designation as “a special purpose institution of higher education for urban programming,” Texas Southern University (TSU) is set to launch a new institute aimed at improving urban realities. The historic Third Ward HBCU, with the support of a $990,000 grant from Houston Endowment Inc., will launch the Institute for Voter and Civic Engagement (IVCE) aimed at increasing participation in the electoral process.

Led by TSU Professor and EMPA program founder Dr. Michael O. Adams, IVCE will target students and staff, while also coordinating university activities with community groups and conduct an independent evaluation of the project.

“The establishment of the Institute for Voter and Civic Engagement at Texas Southern University is a groundbreaking achievement in advancing democratic involvement,” said Adams. “Through the incredible support of a $990,000 grant from Houston Endowment Inc., this Institute is dedicated to empowering individuals to become the driving force behind our democracy and effect meaningful change in their communities.”

As a condition of the grant, Dr. Adams has already raised more than $10,000. With total funding of $1 million, IVCE’s objective is to promote voter and civic participation among students, faculty, staff, and the broader community.

The Institute’s primary goals are to:

Increase electoral participation: Through dynamic campaigns, engaging events and comprehensive trainings, the institute will encourage increased participation in the election and voting process among students, faculty, staff, and community members.

Empower historically excluded groups: By fostering a campus culture that empowers historically excluded groups, the institute plans to promote their active involvement in civic life. Targeted marketing campaigns, educational events, trainings, and volunteer opportunities will be provided to support this objective.

Foster partnerships: The institute will establish partnerships with community and civic organizations, political groups, local businesses, and corporations. These partnerships will create a sustainable network of support for civic and voter education initiatives.

Through IVCE, Adams and his team are positioned to play a vital role in cultivating an informed and active citizenry through this transformative initiative.

