NABJ Stands with Rachel Scott

The National Association of Black Journalists stands with and supports Rachel Scott, a longtime NABJ family member.

This past week, Scott was jeered at by Republican House of Representatives members after simply doing her job — asking questions and holding elected officials accountable. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) yelled, “Shut up, shut up!”

“We are disappointed by those select few members of Congress who took such actions against Rachel,” said NABJ President Ken Lemon. “Reporters should be allowed to do their jobs without harassment and badgering. The freedom of the press must be respected at all levels of government.”

Scott is the Senior Congressional Correspondent for ABC News. She is a former “NABJ Baby,” participating in the NABJ Student Multimedia Project, held during annual conventions, when she was an aspiring journalist. In 2020, Scott was named NABJ’s Emerging Journalist of the Year.

“Rachel’s track record speaks for itself,” said NABJ Vice President-Broadcast Walter Smith Randolph. “We know she will not be intimidated and will continue her strong reporting. As journalists, it is our job to hold the powerful accountable, and Scott does it with poise and professionalism.”

A free press is the cornerstone of American democracy. Our members and journalists at large, should be able to do their jobs in a professional environment.